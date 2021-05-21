Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $49.48. 581,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,525,699. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

