Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

DD traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

