CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Up 1.1%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $74.45. Approximately 823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 755,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -281.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

