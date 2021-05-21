CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Trading Up 1.1%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $74.45. 823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 755,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

