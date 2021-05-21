CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $74.45. 823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 755,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit