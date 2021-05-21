Daimler’s (DDAIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.79. 41,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. Daimler has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $93.42.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
