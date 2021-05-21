Daimler’s (DDAIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.79. 41,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. Daimler has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

