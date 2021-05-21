Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.35 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

