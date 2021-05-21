Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

DAN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 964,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Dana has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

