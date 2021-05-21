DAOstack Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,548.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 61.5% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $45,548.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.21 or 1.00219978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00104699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004335 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.