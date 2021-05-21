Darren Mercer Buys 6,000,000 Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) CEO Darren Mercer acquired 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MICT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,783. MICT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MICT in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MICT during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.