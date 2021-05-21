Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $191.30 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $191.30 or 0.00503310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004693 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.01174353 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,141,517 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

