David E. Shaw Sells 28,402 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $1,816,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
