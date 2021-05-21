David E. Shaw Sells 28,402 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $1,816,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

