DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.