Decentral Games Hits One Day Volume of $609,244.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $147.74 or 0.00416289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $609,244.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00367909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00200425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00846148 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,243 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

