Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $311.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $159.06 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.53.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.