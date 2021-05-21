Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK stock traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.42. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.44 and its 200-day moving average is $310.58. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $159.06 and a 12 month high of $353.71.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.53.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.