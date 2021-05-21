Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $425.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 4,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 297,768 shares.The stock last traded at $335.88 and had previously closed at $323.16.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

