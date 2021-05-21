Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.37 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.94. 138,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,498. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

