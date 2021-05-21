Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) PT Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.