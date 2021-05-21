Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

