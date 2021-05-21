DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Hits $3.25 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005354 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $825,150.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00367909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00200425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00846148 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

