DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Sells $790,534.92 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $523,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enrico Picozza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87.

Shares of DMTK opened at $38.25 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,976,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

