Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Earnings History and Estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)

