Destination Wealth Management Purchases 5,477 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16,213.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,541,000 after purchasing an additional 648,061 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

