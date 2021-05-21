Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $23.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PK. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595,347 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

