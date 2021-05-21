Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. 4,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 27,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

