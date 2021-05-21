DEX (DEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.41 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One DEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00956577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00095571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.29 or 0.08393887 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

