Dialight’s (DIA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £97.69 million and a PE ratio of -12.35. Dialight has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.12.
About Dialight
