Dialight’s (DIA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £97.69 million and a PE ratio of -12.35. Dialight has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.12.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

