Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,712,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

