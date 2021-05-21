Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

Shares of DMS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

