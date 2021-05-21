DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $37.85 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.88 or 0.01192973 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,626,019 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

