Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $89,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

NYSE CIEN opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,887 shares of company stock worth $1,897,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

