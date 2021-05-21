Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.21% of Watts Water Technologies worth $90,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,216 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seaport Global Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

WTS stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

