Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $93 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $92,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,885 shares of company stock worth $84,224,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

