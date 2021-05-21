Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.91% of Big Lots worth $94,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $8,771,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Big Lots by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

NYSE BIG opened at $64.46 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.