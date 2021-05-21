Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $89,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $96,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,588.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,907 shares of company stock worth $723,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

