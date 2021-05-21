Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.12% of Materion worth $92,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.