Diploma (LON:DPLM) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,275 ($29.72).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,916 ($38.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 67.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,789.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,417.48. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

