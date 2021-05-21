Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Position Lowered by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNA. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,504,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. 91,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,817. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $108.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

