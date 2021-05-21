DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. DLH has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 2.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

