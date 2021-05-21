DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $54.23

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.23, but opened at $51.33. DMC Global shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $961.97 million, a PE ratio of -131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

