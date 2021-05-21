Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $84.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of D traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.23. 5,310,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,911.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

