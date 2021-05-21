Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $485.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.94 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.59.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
