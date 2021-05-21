Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $485.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.94 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

