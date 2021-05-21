Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of DFIN opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $976.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

