dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $181.39

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.39 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 199.80 ($2.61). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.53), with a volume of 1,857,602 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.31 million and a PE ratio of 56.67.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

