DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.28.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
