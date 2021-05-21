DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

