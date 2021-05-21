DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $27.33

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $30.47. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

