Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$61.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.77 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

