Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG remained flat at $$2.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.