Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $3,213,119.12 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.07 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

