DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

May 21st, 2021

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

